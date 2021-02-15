Family seeks answers to fatal shooting on Alaska naval base

A state medical examiner’s report remains sealed pending the outcome of the investigation.

Vinberg was not carrying a wallet or identification. His family learned of his death nearly 24 hours later in a call from Vinberg’s wife of 12 years in Utah.

“He has his son’s name tattooed on his forearm, and that’s how they finally identified him,” Furio said.

Vinberg’s death certificate said he was shot an unspecified number of times in the arms and torso. The certificate and his cremated remains are the only items his family received. His personal effects, including the knife he's accused of brandishing, have not been released.

Tony Furio, Vinberg’s father, questioned whether his son's Alaska Native appearance could have been a factor in the shooting. Vinberg’s mother is Alutiiq.

“I think that Jayson’s family is asking fair questions about how their son was killed, why deadly force was used,” said Alex Cleghorn, legal and policy director of the Alaska Native Justice Center in Anchorage.

The family asked Cleghorn to look into the case. He said the shooting happening on a military base may be slowing the investigation.

“I think that what is challenging is how long it takes for families to get answers,” Cleghorn said.

