Family sues after Honolulu police fatally shoot 16-year-old

The shooting comes amid a national reckoning over police use of force.

In the Honolulu teen's death, police have refused to release body camera footage because there were other minors in the car.

City Council Chairperson Tommy Waters told Hawaii News Now this week that he plans to discuss introducing legislation or a resolution that would push police to release the video.

He said his review of statements on the Police Department's website regarding body cameras show there is no reason police should not release all video from body cameras after redacting personal information.

“If you want the public trust, then that’s what you should do,” Waters said.

State Sen. Karl Rhoads told the TV station that he was concerned police released body camera footage from other high-profile events last month but not Sykap's fatal shooting.

“If the stance is going to be, we’re going to release what makes us look good and not release what doesn’t make us look good, in the long run, that’s very dangerous. They’re going to lose credibility every time that happens,” Rhoads said.

