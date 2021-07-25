Far right tugs at North Dakota Republican Party

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An effort to recall a Republican legislator largely over his vote to expel a fellow GOP lawmaker accused of sexually harassing women at the state Capitol is being viewed as a litmus test for party loyalty, the state GOP ’s new chairman said.

The move to recall Rep. Dwight Kiefert over his vote to oust former Rep. Luke Simons has fanned the flames of an intraparty fight that has a far-right faction seeking to control the party apparatus and replace Republicans they see as too moderate.

Perrie Schafer, who was elected chairman of the state GOP last month, has the task of repairing damage to the party’s image.

“I don’t like this infighting,” he said. “My goal is to get people rolling in the same direction.”

North Dakota Republicans wield supermajority control in the Legislature and hold every statewide office. The party, however, began splintering in the past decade with the emergence of the loosely organized Bastiat Caucus, fervent supporters of limited government and spending and privacy and gun rights.

Simons, who was expelled by the House in March, was one. The caucus has said 30 legislators paid dues in 2019, though the membership has not been publicly disclosed.