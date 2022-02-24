 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Farmers want bill to ban 'forever chemical' sludge in fields

  • 0

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine farmers want lawmakers to pass a bill banning fertilizer and compost containing wastewater sludge that's been linked to toxic industrial compounds associated with serious health conditions.

Sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they last so long in the environment, these per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, can make their way into the water and food supply.

Farming families held a press conference Wednesday in front of the state capitol to ask lawmakers to consider supporting legislation from Rep. Bill Pluecker, I-Warren, to ban fertilizer containing untreated sludge, The Portland Press Herald reported.

One of the famers, Nell Finnigan, said sludge was spread on a nearby farm decades ago, but still leached into groundwater that feeds wells on his Albion farm. Tests show his well water has elevated PFAS levels, shuttering operations.

People are also reading…

The farmers are also asking lawmakers for financial assistance amid a statewide investigation to determine if their properties are still safe for farming.

Maine banned using sludge with high levels of PFAS in 2019. But sludge from wastewater treatment facilities can still be sold if it’s been taken to a compost facility to be dried, although the PFAS levels remain the same, the newspaper reported. The compost can be bought by farmers, landscapers and home gardeners.

The state estimates $20 million in annual costs for PFAS testing and installing water filtration systems where needed.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Portland Press Herald.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fears of a new war in Europe resurged Thursday as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, and violence spiked in a long-running standoff in eastern Ukraine that some worried could provide the spark for wider conflict.

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

MUNICH (AP) — Acknowledging “the real possibility of war,” Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weekend of outreach to European allies with a push to bolster the West’s resolve in confronting Moscow with crippling sanctions as increasingly dire signs suggest Russia's Vladimir Putin plans to order an invasion of Ukraine.

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has been quietly laying the groundwork to release prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay detention center and at least move closer to being able to shut it down. A review board that includes military and intelligence officials has now determined more than half of the 39 men held indefinitely without charge at the U.S. base in Cuba can now be safely released to their homelands or sent to another country. Decisions about several of these prisoners, including some denied under previous reviews, have come in recent weeks as the administration faced criticism from human rights groups for not doing more to close Guantanamo, releasing only a single prisoner over the past year.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.

Watch Now: Related Video

'It's hard to process': Ukrainians flee to Poland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News