Father of siblings at Capitol attack touts conspiracies

The FBI said in a call with reporters last month that there was “no indication” antifa activists were involved in the Capitol riot, referring to an umbrella term for far-left-leaning militant groups.

The father of the arrested siblings also told KVOA-TV that he was “shocked and concerned” about his children after their arrests. He said he thought they were attending a peaceful protest in support of Trump.

“I thought, ‘Good, go support the president,’” Robert Konold said. “Everybody else was going. Young people do that, you know, ‘be a part of history’ kind of deal.”

A probable cause affidavit alleged the Konold siblings and others near the front of the crowd helped move and keep open barriers that blocked entrance into the Capitol.

The FBI also said cellphone data showed the Konold siblings were in and around the Capitol during the insurrection. At one point, the pair was seen walking with a group led by organizers from the Proud Boys, authorities said.