Father of siblings at US Capitol attack touts conspiracies

PHOENIX (AP) — The father of two Arizona siblings facing federal charges involving the attack on the U.S. Capitol has suggested without evidence that antifa and Democrats could have instigated the riots and he expressed shock about the arrests.

Felicia and 25-year-old Cory Konold were arrested Thursday by the FBI in connection with the storming of the Capitol building on Jan. 6 in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the election of President Joe Biden. The age of Felicia Konold hasn't not been released by authorities.

Conspiracy, civil disorder and illegally entering a restricted building were among the charges filed Wednesday against the siblings in federal court in Washington.

The siblings made their first court appearance Friday in Tucson. U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Markovich said they are likely to be released from custody Thursday to home confinement and be required to wear electronic monitors to track their movements.

Prosecutors allege the siblings conspired with the Kansas City chapter of the Proud Boys, a far-right, male chauvinist extremist group, during the attack. A probable cause affidavit alleged the siblings and others near the front of the crowd helped move and keep open barriers that had blocked entrance to the Capitol.