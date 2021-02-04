Father, stepmother arrested in 11-year-old boy's death

At the time of Roman's death, the Pipers were caring for seven other children. Three of the children were not related to the Pipers and are back with their biological family and another three were placed with Child Protective Services. One of the children is now 18, Wren said.

Roman was found dead hours after being reported missing from his Placerville home on Jan. 11, 2020. Police said his death was being investigated as suspicious but provided no other information about suspects, the boy's death or where in the community 44 miles (71 kilometers) east of Sacramento his body had been found.

Wren said the boy was found inside a storage bin in the basement of the Piper's home and that no details surrounding the boy's death had been made public until Thursday to protect the investigation.

“This is a horrific crime that rocked the community,” he said, his voice breaking at times. “The death of a child affects us all.

The Pipers told the Sacramento Bee in an interview after the boy's body was found that they had searched for him but but could not find him.

“We have no idea what happened, where they found him, what the autopsy report said, if that’s even done, any suspects, nothing,” Jordan Piper said at the time. “We have nothing.”

