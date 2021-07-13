Faulconer calls for 'war footing' to fight California fires

Faulconer said his state of emergency would make it easier to complete all projects by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection as well as local projects.

State law already requires people who live in certain high-risk areas to create at least 100 feet (30 meters) of “defensible space" around their homes to protect against flying embers and encroaching blazes. Homeowners who refuse to do so can be fined, though the law is enforced unevenly.

Faulconer said he would encourage people to clear their property by offering a tax credit of up to $10,000.

Faulconer also wants to create the California Department of Wildfire Prevention, which would take fire prevention duties away from Cal Fire and other agencies and put them all in one place. He said he wants to keep Cal Fire focused on fighting blazes, while the new state department would work on preventing them.

His plan didn't touch on regulating utilities, whose equipment has sparked some of the state's deadliest and most destructive wildfires, or climate change, which experts say is making fires more intense.

Faulconer said climate change “plays a role" but that the state needs to immediately focus on clearing more fuel and brush.

California voters will be asked two questions in the recall: Should Newsom be removed from office, and who should replace him? Votes on the second question will only be counted if more than 50% of people say yes on the first.

