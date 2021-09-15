Faulconer ponders future after drubbing in California recall

“I believe it is incredibly obvious that this recall showed that if you keep the focus on Gavin Newsom, he can be beat, but what we clearly saw in this election that the focus of this election turned into national politics and personalities,” said Faulconer, whose prescriptions for homelessness, housing affordability, wildfire prevention and drought management never gained traction.

Despite having difficulty increasing his name recognition beyond his home turf, Faulconer had said prior to Tuesday that he was would run for governor in 2022 regardless of what happened in the recall. But those plans may be dashed by the twin realities that Newsom is in a stronger position to win a second term next year and Faulconer will have monumental challenges raising money off such a poor performance.

There are still millions of mail-in votes left to count and Brian Adams, a political science professor at San Diego State University, said Faulconer needs to finish with at least double-digit support to have any shot at being taken seriously.