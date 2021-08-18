 Skip to main content
Fazio win returns Fairfield County state Senate seat to GOP
AP

Fazio win returns Fairfield County state Senate seat to GOP

  Updated
GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Republican Ryan Fazio has won a special election for a Fairfield County state Senate seat that had been held by the GOP for decades before a surprise Democratic win in 2018.

Fazio defeated Democrat Alexis Gevanter and petitioning candidate John Blankley in Tuesday's election in the 36th District, which includes Greenwich and parts of Stamford and New Canaan. All three candidates live in Greenwich.

Fazio, 31, an investment analyst, will succeed Democrat Alex Kasser, who announced in June that she was resigning from office. Kasser, the first Democrat elected to the seat since 1930, cited her high-profile and contentious divorce, saying she was no longer able to adequately do her job.

Fazio will serve out the remainder of Kasser's term, which runs through the end of 2022.

Democrats will continue to hold a large advantage in the Senate, 23 to 13.

Unofficial results showed Fazio winning about 52% of the vote in Greenwich.

"Today the voters of Greenwich, Stamford and New Canaan sent a message loud and clear to the state Capitol in Connecticut that a change is going to come,” Fazio said to supporters Tuesday night, Hearst Connecticut Media reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

