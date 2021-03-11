FBI alleges Pennsylvania man rifled through US Senate papers

BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A woodworking business owner from western Pennsylvania is accused of joining rioters inside the U.S. Capitol two months ago, rifling through Electoral College vote certification related paperwork from a desk on the Senate floor.

Federal court records unsealed this week show Dale Jeremiah “DJ” Shalvey was charged in February with trespassing on Capitol grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct and obstruction of Congress.

Messages were left seeking comment from his public defender in Washington, where charges were filed.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Thursday that Shalvey runs a woodworking business in Bentleyville, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Pittsburgh. Witnesses told the FBI he attended high school in West Virginia.

An FBI affidavit says agents fielded several tips that Shalvey was the person shown in photos wearing a green helmet and other tactical gear.