FBI chief of staff named interim US attorney for S. Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — FBI Director Christopher Wray's former chief of staff has been named the interim U.S. attorney for South Carolina.

Corey F. Ellis was appointed to the role Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland, according to a news release.

Ellis succeeds former acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart, who began leading the office in March after U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy resigned along with other top prosecutors appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Ellis has worked in leadership roles at the Department of Justice and served as the acting director of the Executive Office for United States Attorneys, working as the primary liaison between the attorney general, the deputy attorney general and all 94 U.S. attorney’s offices.

He started his career as a prosecutor for the district attorney’s office in Hendersonville, North Carolina, and has worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Western District of North Carolina. He is a graduate of Brown University and the University of Memphis School of Law.

As the state’s leading federal prosecutor, Ellis will now supervise a staff of about 150, including 62 assistant U.S. attorneys.

President Joe Biden has yet to announce a nominee, who must be confirmed by the Senate, to serve in the role permanently.

DeHart, the outgoing attorney, told news outlets he planned to enter private practice.

