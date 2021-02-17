 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FBI issues cybersecurity outline for water treatment plants
View Comments
AP

FBI issues cybersecurity outline for water treatment plants

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — A four-page joint advisory from the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the EPA and Multi-State Center for Internet Security has been circulated among Vermont officials outlining how to avoid cyberattacks.

The document comes two weeks after a cyberattack on a drinking water system that serves 15,000 people outside of Tampa, Florida, was infiltrated. The attackers attempted to increase the amount of lye from 100 parts to 11,000 parts per million.

The document recommends following “Cyber Hygiene” and recommends steps such as keeping software up-to-date, implementing “independent cyber-physical safety systems,” and using randomized alphanumeric passwords, the St. Albans Messenger reported.

St. Albans Public Works Director Martin Manahan says the city is continuously looking for ways to reduce risk.

“We have a very secure cybersecurity system in place that is continually monitored by IT staff. The people using the St. Albans City municipal water system can be very confident that we are constantly monitoring and testing our system to provide safe drinking water throughout our community,” Manahan said.

America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 requires that water treatment systems that service more than 3,300 people “to develop or update risk assessments and emergency response plans.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, St. Albans Messenger.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Shocking footage shows fireballs zipping along frozen power line

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Which GOP senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?
National Politics

Which GOP senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most every senator has pledged to listen to the evidence in Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial, but most minds were likely made up before the trial began. Democrats would need a minimum of 17 Republicans to vote with them to convict Trump of incitement of insurrection, and that appears unlikely.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News