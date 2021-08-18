FBI joins criminal probe in Colorado voting equipment breach

DENVER (AP) — The FBI is joining a criminal investigation into an alleged security breach of a rural Colorado county's voting equipment.

The federal agency is working alongside Mesa County prosecutors to determine if there was a criminal violation, FBI spokeswoman Courtney Bernal said in a statement Wednesday.

The federal probe comes after Colorado's Secretary of State Jena Griswold alerted federal cyber security officials within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security of the suspected breach.

Griswold last week accused Mesa County's election Clerk Tina Peters of directing staff to turn off video surveillance of its voting equipment before a May 25 software update and allowing a non-employee into the elections office at that time.

Griswold’s office identified the man, but refused to say anything more about who he is or why he was there. The Associated Press isn’t naming him until more information becomes available about him. He has not been charged with a crime.

Peters has said that Griswold is attempting a takeover of Mesa County’s elections in one of Colorado’s last Republican strongholds.

