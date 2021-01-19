FBI: Kentucky man was part of mob inside US Capitol

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The FBI has filed a criminal complaint against a Kentucky man who authorities said was among a group that illegally stormed the U.S. Capitol with supporters of President Donald Trump during a deadly insurrection earlier this month.

Michael Sparks of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, was charged in the complaint filed Sunday in federal court for the District of Columbia with unlawful entry, disorderly conduct and obstructing law enforcement.

It wasn't immediately known whether Sparks has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

According to a statement of facts submitted by an FBI special agent, an acquaintance of Sparks called the FBI to identify Sparks in photographs and in video as being the first individual to climb through a broken window into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Once inside the Capitol, Sparks appeared in a video with a group of men led by Douglas Jensen, a right-wing conspiracy theorist from Iowa, the statement said. Sparks is seen confronting a U.S. Capitol police officer, shouting “This is our America!” and pointing a finger at the officer, authorities said.