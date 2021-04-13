FBI-led task force created to fight Portland gun violence

The task force work will be restricted to investigations after a shooting occurs, authorities said.

The sharp rise in gun violence in Portland has mobilized police and politicians to act. More than 284 shootings have happened so far this year in the city, with over 90 people injured and 18 killed. The city has seen 26 total homicides this year.

If the pace continues, the city could hit a record 100 homicides by year’s end.

“The city can’t be allowed to reach any kind of milestone like that,” said Kieran Ramsey, Oregon’s top FBI special agent-in-charge.

Last year, Portland recorded 55 homicides — with 41 from shootings, according to police. The last time Portland recorded as many was in 1994, when there also were 55 homicides, police said.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said he has devoted significant time talking to Portland commissioners to “make sure everybody was comfortable” with the task force, understood the parameters of the officers’ federal deputization and the “urgency” of the moment.

Mayor Ted Wheeler, who serves as police commissioner, Police Chief Chuck Lovell, Ramsey and Jonathan T. McPherson, the head of the federal firearms bureau’s Seattle field division, signed the memorandums.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0