FBI: New Mexico agencies reported 55 hate crimes in 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI says law enforcement agencies in New Mexico reported 55 hate crime incidents last year, an increase from 50 reported in 2019.

The data was included in the Hate Crime Statistics 2020, a report released by the FBI on Monday.

“The FBI wants everyone in New Mexico and across the nation to know that we are going after hate crimes,” Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda said. “There is no place in our communities for hate. Anyone who was a victim or a witness to a hate-related incident is encouraged to report it to law enforcement and the FBI.”

Authorities said there were 35 reported hate crime incidents in New Mexico last year involving a bias against race, ethnicity or ancestry.

The Albuquerque FBI Division is trying to build public awareness of hate crimes and encourage reporting to law enforcement.

