 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FBI: New Mexico agencies reported 55 hate crimes in 2020
0 Comments
AP

FBI: New Mexico agencies reported 55 hate crimes in 2020

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI says law enforcement agencies in New Mexico reported 55 hate crime incidents last year, an increase from 50 reported in 2019.

The data was included in the Hate Crime Statistics 2020, a report released by the FBI on Monday.

“The FBI wants everyone in New Mexico and across the nation to know that we are going after hate crimes,” Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda said. “There is no place in our communities for hate. Anyone who was a victim or a witness to a hate-related incident is encouraged to report it to law enforcement and the FBI.”

Authorities said there were 35 reported hate crime incidents in New Mexico last year involving a bias against race, ethnicity or ancestry.

The Albuquerque FBI Division is trying to build public awareness of hate crimes and encourage reporting to law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Economic damage from Ida not as bad as feared

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan
National Politics

Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

  • Updated

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — In hushed reverence, President Joe Biden stood witness with grieving families Sunday under a gray sky as, one by one, the remains of 13 U.S. troops killed in the Kabul suicide bombing were removed with solemnity from a military aircraft that brought them home.

+4
GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees
National Politics

GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the U.S. rushes to evacuate Americans and allies from the chaos of Afghanistan, a growing number of Republicans are questioning why the U.S. should take in Afghan citizens who worked side by side with Americans, further exacerbating divides within the party heading into next year’s midterm elections.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News