FBI releases ads asking hate crime victims to come forward

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The FBI’s San Francisco office launched a publicity campaign to encourage the victims of hate crimes to come forward, federal officials announced Thursday.

The bureau placed an ad on a city train that reads “Speak Up, Be Heard, Report Now. Report Hate Crimes to the FBI.” The ad also lists a website — tips.fbi.gov — where people can file reports of hate crimes.

The FBI’s efforts come amid a wave of attacks against Asian Americans — many of them elderly — in San Francisco and across the country.

This week, a man is accused of stabbing two elderly Asian women as they waited for a bus in downtown San Francisco. Patrick Thompson, 54, was arrested and is expected to be arraigned Friday.

The bureau also launched a social media campaign that includes a photo of an elderly Asian woman and a message that reads, “Did you know many hate crimes are not reported? The FBI wants to help but we need to hear from you.” It encourages people who have been victims of a hate crime or have witnessed one to call their local law enforcement agencies or reach out to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.