FBI: South Carolina man traced to US Capitol during riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has filed a criminal complaint against a South Carolina man who authorities said was captured taking a selfie with a statue of John C. Calhoun while illegally storming the U.S. Capitol with supporters of President Donald Trump during a deadly insurrection this month.

A complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia alleged Andrew Hatley drove his Ford Mustang to Washington from his home in South Carolina to attend protests against Congress’ formal certification of President-elect Joe Biden's election victory over Trump.

A witness told investigators that they had known Hatley for “several years” and provided a picture to the FBI which appeared to show Hatley and another man in the U.S. Capitol building in front of a statue of Calhoun, a former vice president and fierce slavery advocate, according to the complaint filed by Special Agent Cassidy Thompson Smith.

The witness said they obtained the picture from another person, who had received several photos and geolocation data from Hatley himself, the documents said. Agents also said Hatley had told the second witness “he was going to attend the protests against the certification of the election.”