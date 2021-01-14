FBI tracking 'extensive' online chatter about armed protests

“We're looking at individuals who may have an eye towards repeating that same kind of violence that we saw last week,” Wray said, adding that since January 6, the FBI has identified over 200 suspects.

“We know who you are. If you're out there, an FBI agent is coming to find you," he added.

More than 100 people have been arrested so far, Wray said, and there are “countless” other investigations.

States nationwide have already been stepping up security in preparation for possible armed protests and violence this weekend, particularly at statehouses amid legislative sessions and inaugural ceremonies. Officials are reassessing their security plans for high-risk targets and police in major cities are preparing to be put on tactical alert if necessary. An FBI bulletin earlier this week warned of potential armed protests in all 50 states.

To monitor threats, share intelligence and decide how to allocate resources, the FBI during the inauguration will operate a round-the-clock command post at headquarters and at each of its 56 field offices, Wray said.

“Our posture is aggressive, and it's going to stay that way through the inauguration,” he said.