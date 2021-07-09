FDA head calls for inquiry into Alzheimer's drug review

“We’re pleased to see that belatedly she has made this request that should have been made months ago,” Carome said. “The signs of an inappropriate collaboration have been clear to us since November.”

The FDA has faced intense backlash since approving the drug, which costs $56,000 a year and requires monthly IVs.

Three of the FDA advisers who opposed the drug resigned over the decision. Among other issues, they protested that the agency did not disclose that it was considering approving the drug on a conditional basis, based on its effect on brain plaque, rather than any actual benefit to patients. Aduhelm is the first Alzheimer's drug approved in that manner.

“I think all the different parts of the decision are worthwhile for an independent investigation," said Harvard University researcher Dr. Aaron Kesselheim, one of the three advisers who resigned. “The trust that we have in FDA's ability to make independent decisions is very important.”