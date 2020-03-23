Fed makes strongest bid yet to protect firms and governments

And on Monday, the New York Federal Reserve said it would buy $75 billion of Treasuries and $50 billion of mortgage-backed securities each day this week.

"They’re really setting the economy up’’ to start functioning again when the health crisis subsides, said Donald Kohn, a former Fed vice chair who is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. “Part of this is about the other side of the valley: Make sure the credit is there.’’

Kohn noted that it would take time to set up some of the Fed's programs, but just knowing that they are on the way should reassure businesses.

Many companies seeking loans are worried about cash flow as their revenue dries up along with their customers. Elizabeth Cooper McFadden, who runs Novella Brandhouse, a marketing firm in Kansas City, Missouri, has applied for a disaster loan from the Small Business Administration. But she's concerned about how long that loan will take to be processed and wonders if the Fed program might be faster. She will need more money in the next 30 to 60 days.

McFadden would also like to see more lenient terms than SBA loans allow.

“We’re looking at any and all options,” she said, adding, hopefully: “I feel that 90 days from now, it’s going to be a different picture — in a positive way."