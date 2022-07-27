 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Fed unleashes another big rate hike in bid to curb inflation

  • Updated
  • 0
Federal Reserve

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, as he presents the Monetary Policy Report to the committee on Capitol Hill, on June 22, 2022, in Washington. With inflation raging at a four-decade high and the job market strong, the Fed is under pressure to raise interest rates aggressively.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by a hefty three-quarters of a point for a second straight time in its most aggressive drive in three decades to tame high inflation.

The Fed’s move will raise its key rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, its highest level since 2018.

The central bank’s decision follows a jump in inflation to 9.1%, the fastest annual rate in 41 years, and reflects its strenuous efforts to slow price gains across the economy. By raising borrowing rates, the Fed makes it costlier to take out a mortgage or an auto or business loan. Consumers and businesses then presumably borrow and spend less, cooling the economy and slowing inflation.

People are also reading…

The Fed is tightening credit even while the economy has begun to slow, thereby heightening the risk that its rate hikes will cause a recession later this year or next. The surge in inflation and fear of a recession have eroded consumer confidence and stirred public anxiety about the economy, which is sending frustratingly mixed signals.

With the November midterm elections nearing, Americans’ discontent has diminished President Joe Biden’s public approval ratings and increased the likelihood that the Democrats will lose control of the House and Senate.

The Fed’s moves to sharply tighten credit have torpedoed the housing market, which is especially sensitive to interest rate changes. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has roughly doubled in the past year, to 5.5%, and home sales have tumbled.

At the same time, consumers are showing signs of cutting spending in the face of high prices. And business surveys suggest that sales are slowing.

The central bank is betting that it can slow growth just enough to tame inflation yet not so much as to trigger a recession — a risk that many analysts fear may end badly.

On Thursday, when the government estimates the gross domestic product for the April-June period, some economists think it may show that the economy shrank for a second straight quarter. That would meet one longstanding assumption for when a recession has begun.

But economists say that wouldn’t necessarily mean a recession had started. During those same six months when the overall economy might have contracted, employers added 2.7 million jobs — more than in most entire years before the pandemic. Wages are also rising at a healthy pace, with many employers still struggling to attract and retain enough workers.

Still, slowing growth puts the Fed’s policymakers in a high-risk quandary: How high should they raise borrowing rates if the economy is decelerating? Weaker growth, if it causes layoffs and raises unemployment, often reduces inflation on its own.

That dilemma could become an even more consequential one for the Fed next year, when the economy may be in worse shape and inflation will likely still exceed the central bank’s 2% target.

“How much recession risk are you willing to bear to get (inflation) back to 2%, quickly, versus over the course of several years?” asked Nathan Sheets, a former Fed economist who is global chief economist at Citi. “Those are the kinds of issues they’re going to have to wrestle with.”

Economists at Bank of America foresee a “mild” recession later this year. Goldman Sachs analysts estimate a 50-50 likelihood of a recession within two years.

Among analysts who foresee a recession, most predict that it will prove relatively mild. The unemployment rate, they note, is near a 50-year low, and households are overall in solid financial shape, with more cash and smaller debts than after the housing bubble burst in 2008.

Fed officials have suggested that at its new level, their key short-term rate will neither stimulate growth nor restrict it – what they call a “neutral” level. Chair Jerome Powell has said the Fed wants its key rate to reach neutral relatively quickly.

Should the economy continue to show signs of slowing, the Fed may moderate the size of its rate hikes as soon as its next meeting in September, perhaps to a half-point. Such an increase, followed by possibly quarter-point hikes in November and December, would still raise the Fed’s short-term rate to 3.25% to 3.5% by year’s end -- the highest point since 2008.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man's 63-month prison term matches longest for Capitol riot

Man's 63-month prison term matches longest for Capitol riot

A man who attacked police officers with poles during the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. The sentence that U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan gave Mark Ponder on Tuesday matches the longest term of imprisonment so far among hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions. Ponder, a 56-year-old resident of Washington, D.C., asked the judge for mercy before she sentenced him to five years and three months in prison. That's the same sentence that Chutkan gave Robert Palmer, a Florida man who also pleaded guilty to assaulting police at the Capitol. More than 200 other Capitol riot defendants have been sentenced so far.

Trump, Pence speeches put stark GOP divide on display

Trump, Pence speeches put stark GOP divide on display

The intensifying rivalry between former President Donald Trump and his once fiercely loyal vice president, Mike Pence, has been put on stark display in Washington. The two gave dueling speeches Tuesday on the future of the Republican Party. Trump, in his first return to Washington since Democrat Joe Biden ousted him from the White House, repeated the false election fraud claims that sparked the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Pence, in a separate address, implored the party to move on from Trump’s defeat. Both men have been laying the groundwork for expected presidential runs in 2024.

Myanmar executes ex-lawmaker, 3 other political prisoners

Myanmar executes ex-lawmaker, 3 other political prisoners

Myanmar has carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years, hanging a former lawmaker, a democracy activist and two other political prisoners who had been accused of a targeted killing after the country’s military takeover last year. The executions announced Monday were carried out despite worldwide pleas for clemency for the four. State media said they planned, directed and organized terrorist killings. Opposition figures and rights activists say their convictions were politically motivated and condemned the executions while Myanmar rejected all criticism. The wife of one of the prisoners urged the world to hold Myanmar's military leadership accountable. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said she was dismayed by “this cruel and regressive step.”

Jan. 6 takeaways: White House in chaos, unmovable Trump

Jan. 6 takeaways: White House in chaos, unmovable Trump

The House Jan. 6 committee has closed out its set of summer hearings with its most detailed focus yet on the investigation’s main target: former President Donald Trump. The panel on Thursday examined Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, as hundreds of his supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol, going through the deadly afternoon in minute-by-minute fashion to show how long it took the former president to call off the rioters. The panel focused on 187 minutes that day, between Trump’s call for his supporters to march to the Capitol and when he told them to go home.

Airstrikes kill more Ukrainians despite grain export deal

Airstrikes kill more Ukrainians despite grain export deal

Ukraine’s emergencies agency says three bodies were recovered from a school hit by a Russian airstrike in the country's east. The casualties in the city of Kramatorsk followed attacks elsewhere in Ukraine, including a Russian attack that killed three people Thursday in the nation's second-largest city, Kharkiv. In the most significant agreement involving the warring parties so far, Russian and Ukrainian officials on Friday signed deals with the U.N. and Turkey to avert a global food crisis by clearing the way for the shipment of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain and Russian exports of grain and fertilizer across the Black Sea.

Jan. 6: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob

Jan. 6: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob

Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, members of Congress and even his family, Donald Trump refused on Jan. 6 to call off the mob attack at the Capitol. Instead the defeated president told supporters in a video address they were “very special” as he finally sent them home at day's end. One aide said at Thursday night's hearing of the Jan. 6 House committee that Trump poured “gasoline on the fire” of the attack  rather than calling off the mob laying siege. They said Trump was well aware of the deadly attack after sending his supporters to fight for his lost presidency.

Trump, Pence campaign for rivals in Ariz. governor's race

Trump, Pence campaign for rivals in Ariz. governor's race

Former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence, are campaigning Friday in Arizona for rival candidates for governor. Trump and Pence both talked up the successes of their administration and hammered President Joe Biden, but neither directly addressed the growing rift between them. The split-screen moment marks a more confrontational phase in their relationship as they both consider running for president in 2024. And their dueling events serve to underscore the divide between the party establishment and Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement.

Democrats push for 1st semi-automatic gun ban in 20 years

Democrats push for 1st semi-automatic gun ban in 20 years

A ban on certain semi-automatic weapons is moving forward in the House. Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have begun considering legislation to ban some assault-type weapons. If the measure passes, it would be the most far-reaching response yet to this summer’s mass shootings. But passage is far from assured. Some moderate Democrats are wary of voting on sweeping gun controls before the November elections. And the bill seems to have little chance of becoming law due to opposition in the Senate. The push for a ban on assault-type weapons comes nearly two decades after Congress allowed similar restrictions to lapse.

GOP warms to far-right gubernatorial nominee in Pennsylvania

GOP warms to far-right gubernatorial nominee in Pennsylvania

Republicans are warming up to the far-right nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano. When Mastriano crushed a nine-person field to win the primary in May, some in the party warned that his far-right views would squander an otherwise attainable seat in a critical battleground state. But now, as the general election season intensifies, the GOP machinery is cranking up to back Mastriano’s campaign and attack his Democratic rival, Josh Shapiro. That means embracing a candidate who alienates moderate party members. But some Republicans say they’re duty bound to get behind their party’s nominee.

Watch Now: Related Video

Buzz Aldrin puts space artifacts up for auction, fetches millions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News