Federal court allows Wisconsin redistricting case to proceed

Conservatives brought a case supported by the Legislature to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which has not yet said whether it will take it or require it to first go through lower state courts.

All of the lawsuits say it’s unlikely the Legislature and Evers will agree on new maps, so the courts should be prepared to draw them instead.

The first federal court lawsuit was filed by Democratic Party attorney Marc Elias on behalf of Wisconsin voters. It asked the court to throw out Wisconsin’s current maps as unconstitutional and to not allow them to be used as the basis for drawing new lines or for any future elections. Democrats also asked the federal court to draw new maps if, as expected, Evers doesn’t sign into law maps drawn by the Legislature.

The second lawsuit making similar arguments was filed by Law Forward, a group representing Black Leaders Organizing for Communities, Voces de la Frontera and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin.

Those cases are now combined into one.

The lawsuits were filed even though the Legislature hasn't produced a map or taken any votes yet. The Legislature is charged with the task of redrawing political boundary lines for members of the state Assembly and Senate, as well as Congress, every 10 years.

