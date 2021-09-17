Federal court rejects Idaho pollution permit for dairies

The court's “decision strikes a major blow against EPA’s practice of granting illegal exceptions and special treatment to the factory farm industry,” said Tarah Heinzen, legal director at Food & Water Watch. “We are confident that this is the first domino to fall on the path to comprehensive pollution monitoring and accountability of America’s corporate factory farm industry.”

Suzanne Skadowski, a spokeswoman for the EPA, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Heinzen said the ruling affirms key provisions of the Clean Water Act that could be used in individual cases involving CAFOs.

She also said her group has petitioned the EPA to require CAFOs to get permits. In Idaho, she said, most dairies aren't required to get permits as they say they are not discharging waste.

“That flies in the face of reason and just simply doesn't add up from a numbers perspective,” said Buck Ryan of Snake River Waterkeeper, noting his group takes water samples and finds pollution most evident near CAFOs. “I hope this is the first in a series of steps in getting accountability over the factory farm industry in the Snake River Basin.”