 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Federal judge to leave bench to head Dickinson College
0 comments
AP

Federal judge to leave bench to head Dickinson College

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The federal judge who outlawed “intelligent design” from being taught in public schools and struck down Pennsylvania's ban on same-sex marriage will leave the bench to become the president at Dickinson College, the school said Friday.

John E. Jones III, the chief judge of the U.S. Middle District of Pennsylvania, will resign this summer to take a two-year term as interim president of the Carlisle-based Dickinson. Jones currently chairs the school's board of trustees and graduated from Dickinson in 1977.

Margee M. Ensign will resign as president of Dickinson on June 30, and return to Nigeria to become president of American University of Nigeria, the post she held before becoming president of Dickinson in 2017, the school said.

Jones was appointed to the federal bench by then-President George W. Bush in 2002.

In 2005, Jones barred Dover School District in southern Pennsylvania from teaching “intelligent design” in biology class, saying the concept is creationism in disguise and unconstitutional. The ruling resounded across the county, and was one of the biggest courtroom clashes between faith and evolution since the 1925 Scopes Monkey Trial.

In 2014, Jones threw out Pennsylvania’s ban on gay marriage, a decision that made same-sex matrimony legal throughout the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Growing number in GOP downplay Jan. 6 insurrection

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays
National Politics

Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lurking beneath Facebook's decision on whether to continue Donald Trump's suspension from its platform is a far more complex and consequential question: Do the protections carved out for companies when the internet was in its infancy 25 years ago make sense when some of them have become global powerhouses with almost unlimited reach?

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'
National Politics

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Collier says that during the seven years he worked as an operating room aide at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, white nurses called him and other Black employees “boy." Management ignored two large swastikas painted on a storage room wall. And for six months, he regularly rode an elevator with the N-word carved into a wall.

+11
Hearing on Jan. 6 violence exposes stark partisan divisions
National

Hearing on Jan. 6 violence exposes stark partisan divisions

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans sought to rewrite the history of the Jan. 6 insurrection during a rancorous congressional hearing Wednesday, painting the Trump supporters who attacked the building as mostly peaceful patriots and downplaying repeatedly the violence of the day.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News