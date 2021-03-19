Federal relief delays tax break for California businesses

California Department of Finance spokesman H.D. Palmer said the statement from Treasury was not enough to answer the state's questions.

“We're looking for official, definitive guidance from the U.S. Treasury,” Palmer said.

California lawmakers were prepared to pass the tax break in February. But lawmakers pulled the bill at the last minute to make some changes that took several weeks. By then, President Joe Biden had signed the relief bill.

“It just doesn't make any sense to be able to hamstring a state's ability to do technical corrections that dictate our own tax policy to provide relief, of all things,” said state Assembly Budget Committee Vice Chair Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield.

The delay is especially frustrating for business owners, many of whom just paid their taxes to meet a March 15 deadline. California delayed the individual tax filing deadline from April 15 to May 17 because of the pandemic but did not delay the business tax deadline.

“Small business owners need that conformity and they need it as soon as possible. We can't afford for the federal government or any leaders to dilly dally with this critical help that they need right now to get back on their feet,” said John Kabateck, director of the California chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business.

