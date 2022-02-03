 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Feds amend Connecticut's Hurricane Ida disaster declaration

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal disaster declaration approved last year after remnants of Hurricane Ida hit Connecticut has been amended to include certain damage that occurred in Fairfield and Litchfield counties, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday.

The newly updated declaration means municipal governments in both counties can now apply for federal reimbursement of 75% of the costs associated with uninsured storm damage to public infrastructure. Local governments can also receive partial reimbursement for their emergency response costs.

A request to also have Middlesex and New London counties included in the public assistance program under the existing emergency declaration is still pending review by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Under the state's original emergency declaration, Fairfield, New Haven and New London counties were approved for a FEMA program that provides assistance to individual homeowners, renters and business owners who sustained uninsured or underinsured damage during the storm.

Hurricane Ida caused an estimated $7.2 million in damage after it swept across the state on Sept. 1, 2021.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

