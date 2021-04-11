Fed's Powell sees US boom ahead, with COVID still a risk

“We would like to see a string of months like that,” he said. “That is certainly in the range of possibility.”

Still, there are about 8.4 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic, and Powell acknowledged that he sees a homeless encampment near the Fed's headquarters in Washington.

“There’s a lot of suffering out there still. And I think it’s important that, just as a country, we stay and help those people,” he said. “The economy that we’re going back to is going to be different from the one that we had.”

Powell also said the primary risk to the economy remains the pandemic and a breakdown in precautions that Americans have largely taken for the past year.

The principal risk ”is that we will reopen too quickly, people will too quickly return to their old practices, and we’ll see another spike in cases,” he said. “The economy should move ahead. But it can move ahead more quickly to the extent we keep the spread of COVID under control.”

