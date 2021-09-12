Feds seek 11-years in prison for ex-mayor in corruption case

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking an 11-year prison term for disgraced former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia following his May conviction on felony fraud and corruption charges.

In court documents filed Friday, prosecutors also called on a judge to order the once celebrated young mayor to pay nearly $300,000 in restitution to investors and more than $20,000 to the IRS, and forfeit more than $560,000.

Correia's lawyers haven't filed their sentencing memorandum and have declined to comment on the prosecutors' request.

The now-29-year-old was convicted on 21 counts, including extortion, wire fraud, and filing false tax returns. He's appealed.

Prosecutors argued that the judge's sentence needs to send a message not to just to Correia, but to others who might abuse their power in public office. They also argued that the former mayor is “remorseless and without empathy for his victims" and has not accepted responsibility for his actions.