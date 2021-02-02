Feds to start sending COVID vaccine to pharmacies next week

The two currently approved vaccines, from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, require special cold storage. But chains like CVS and Walgreens, already participating in a program to vaccinate nursing home residents, have gained experience with the special handling requirements.

Soon the Food and Drug Administration will be weighing approval of a vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, a one-shot regimen that requires only standard refrigeration.

The world at large is in a race with the virus to vaccinate as many people as possible. Worrisome mutations have been identified in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil. The UK variant spreads more easily and carries a higher likelihood of fatal disease. The South Africa variant may reduce somewhat the effectiveness of vaccines. All three mutations have been identified in the U.S.

The vaccine is free to Americans, thanks to legislation passed by Congress. To date, the government has distributed nearly 50 million doses, of which about 32 million have been administered, or more than 60%. That's a marked improvement from just a few weeks ago.

Even with the massive snowstorm that has hit the Northeast, Zients said “all vaccine does have been available to the states on schedule.” But he acknowledged some vaccination centers have had to temporarily close due to the weather.

