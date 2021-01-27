Feds withheld info on virus cases following executions

One of the reporters promptly notified officials about the diagnosis on Jan. 21, just four hours after the positive test. But the Bureau of Prisons said it decided not to contact any other media witnesses and did not attempt to conduct a contact tracing investigation. The BOP only confirmed that officials had been aware of the positive test result for days when contacted by the AP on Wednesday.

The AP has witnessed every federal execution since the death penalty resumed.

Even though the reporter only became aware of the infection on Jan. 21, a spokesperson for the agency said that under its guidelines, officials would have initiated contact tracing only if they received word of an infection within two or three days of the execution, citing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Because the notification came five days after the last execution early on Jan. 16, they did not initiate contact tracing or notify any of the other witnesses, the spokesperson said.

The Bureau of Prisons would not say Wednesday whether any staff members or witnesses had also tested positive.