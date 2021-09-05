 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Felon turned mayor candidate challenged over right to run
0 Comments
AP

Felon turned mayor candidate challenged over right to run

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (AP) — A man running for mayor in a Savannah suburb is defending his qualifications for office, saying a restoration of rights following a drug trafficking conviction makes him legally eligible.

WTOC-TV reports that a Port Wentworth resident has challenged the legal qualifications of Julius Hall, who's running for mayor this fall in the 9,000-person town.

The crux of the challenge is whether enough time has passed since the end of Hall's prison term. Hall defended himself in a Friday hearing before the Port Wentworth superintendent of elections.

Federal court records show Hall was convicted in 1991 of running a crack-cocaine trafficking ring while serving as a Savannah police corporal. Hall served 22 years, completing his sentence in 2013.

The state constitution says no one convicted of a felony involving moral turpitude can run for office for 10 years after the end of their sentence. Hall, though, says the rule doesn't apply to him because the state Board of Pardons and Paroles restored his rights, including to vote and run for office, in January.

The election superintendent said Hall's case would be decided next Friday, the deadline to print ballots before the election.

Hall said that if he loses, he will appeal to Chatham County Superior Court.

“To be honest, I look to go to superior court. Because I can’t, I don’t think I’m going to get a fair hearing here," Hall said. “If they want me to obey the law, then they should recognize the law also.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morningside defeats Concordia football

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year
National Politics

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sharp shock of the coronavirus recession pushed Social Security a year closer to insolvency but left Medicare’s exhaustion date unchanged, the government reported Tuesday in a counterintuitive assessment that deepens the uncertainty around the nation's bedrock retirement programs.

+15
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America's longest war
National Politics

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America's longest war

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News