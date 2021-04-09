FEMA opening mass vaccination site in Louisiana capital city

Louisiana is having difficulty persuading some of its adult residents to get vaccinated, even though shots are available to anyone age 16 and older. The state lags behind most of the nation in the number of vaccine doses administered per capita.

More than 1.3 million people in Louisiana — 29% of the state’s total population — have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to state health department data. More than 892,000 people have been fully immunized, about 19%. That’s far below the threshold that scientists say is needed to stop the uncontrolled spread of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus.

