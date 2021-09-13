Fence returning to Capitol amid 'online chatter' about rally

“I believe that they are well prepared, thorough, professional, and I think they are better prepared than people were before Jan. 6,” Schumer said.

It also came after Capitol Police arrested a man who had a bayonet and machete in his pickup truck outside of Democratic National Committee headquarters just after midnight on Monday morning. The man, Donald Craighead of Oceanside, California, had a swastika and other white supremacist symbols painted on his truck and told officers he was “on patrol.” Police said it was unclear if he was planning on attending any upcoming demonstrations.

The Capitol Police Board, a three-person panel of congressional security officials, approved the plan Monday to temporarily install the fence around the inner perimeter of the Capitol complex. A similar fence was erected just after Jan. 6 and taken down in July. The board has also issued an emergency declaration that will allow the department to deputize outside law enforcement officers if necessary.

“We want to reassure everyone these are temporary measures to ensure everyone’s safety,” Manger said in the statement.