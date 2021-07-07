Fencing will come down, but Capitol still closed to visitors

Five people died in the January attack, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by police inside the Capitol and three people who suffered medical emergencies in the crowd. One police officer died later after having battled rioters. Two other officers later took their own lives.

The U.S. Capitol Police will continue to monitor intelligence information and potential threats, and new fencing could be swiftly erected, the memo said.

“The Architect of the Capitol has the ability to and will expeditiously reinstall the temporary fencing should conditions warrant,” according to the memo.

The Capitol has been closed to most visitors for the longest stretch in the nation's history, the one-two hit of the coronavirus outbreak that shuttered operations last spring and the insurrection that kept it off limits. It's now nearing 16 months.

The parklike grounds have been a favorite spot for visiting tourists to snap a photo of the iconic dome, and some 2.5 million visitors typically tour the inside of the building each year, among some 12 million who annually visit the campus-like complex of offices.