 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Fentanyl features in Colorado's first gubernatorial debate

  • Updated
  • 0

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Colorado’s Democratic governor, Jared Polis, and his GOP challenger, Heidi Ganahl, offered differing versions of the state with the economy, crime, education and post-pandemic recovery among the top issues in their first debate Wednesday night.

Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent, bookended her remarks by attacking Polis over Colorado's high fentanyl overdose rates, inflation and what she called poor education standards in public schools.

Polis defended his four-year record as governor by highlighting the state's record job numbers while firing back at Ganahl for appointing a running mate who has claimed that Joe Biden was not legitimately elected president in 2020.

Polis, a wealthy tech and education entrepreneur and former five-term congressman, is seeking a second term in this increasingly blue state. Ganahl, herself an entrepreneur and, as a regent, the only statewide elected Republican official, is seeking to become Colorado’s first Republican governor since 2007.

People are also reading…

The debate was staged at Colorado State University-Pueblo, where red-shirted Ganahl supporters filled up most of the university’s ballroom. Polis’ backers held blue-bordered signs and kept to their own column of seats.

After Polis attacked Ganahl's running mate, Danny Moore, for denying the 2020 presidential election outcome, Ganahl sidestepped the accusation of extremism. Moore has made it clear that he respects President Biden, she said, “and so do I."

Ganahl, who describes herself as “a mom on a mission,” argued that rising crime and drug-related overdoses have harmed children and lambasted Polis for signing a 2019 law that weakened penalties for certain types of fentanyl possession. Ganahl pledged to declare a state of emergency over the fentanyl crisis and remove Colorado's so-called sanctuary status for immigrants.

Polis defended other solutions to the drug crisis, including better treatment practices on top of more stringent penalties that the governor signed this year for the drug's dealers.

The incumbent also attempted to flip the script on crime — a topic Republican candidates are hammering on across the country — claiming that Ganahl's proposals to reduce the state gas tax and remove income taxes altogether would defund law enforcement officers and prisons across the state. He labeled her proposals as “defund the police.”

The remark brought forth groans from Ganahl's supporters and Ganahl's swift denial.

Both candidates walked a finer line on climate change policy as they try to garner votes in a state that still relies heavily on oil and natural gas extraction.

Ganahl proposed an all-solutions approach to energy policy, including coal and nuclear power. Polis championed a more green energy policy while tipping his hat to the oil industry. “You drive a Tesla," he said to Ganahl, "I drive an internal combustion engine.”

Polis’ first term has been marked by early successes in expanding access to health care, capping the cost of certain health goods such as insulin, and expanding early childhood education. Thanks to Democratic majorities in the Legislature, he enacted a series of measures designed to curb health care costs and increase transparency. He instituted universal kindergarten and has launched an effort to achieve the same with pre-K students.

Democrats have come under criticism for a bill Polis signed in the wake of the George Floyd protests that lessened penalties for many small crimes, increased accountability for police misconduct and exposed police officers accused of misconduct to civil suits from the public.

Ganahl has tried to tie Polis to Biden in blaming both for inflation that’s eaten into the incomes of Coloradans. Polis this year expedited tax refunds and has delayed or lessened fees for many services and small businesses.

Ganahl also pledges to eliminate the state income tax to drive economic growth and reduce the size of the state bureaucracy.

Ganahl is the founder and former CEO of the pet care franchise Camp Bow Wow and also founded several charities, inclusing the children’s charity Moms Fight Back. She’s been involved in founding a charter school and advocates both school choice and a greater say by parents in their children's education.

Wednesday’s debate was hosted by the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce. The candidates have other debates and issue forums in the works in coming weeks.

Jesse Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Bedayn on Twitter: @bedaynjesse

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

A federal appeals court is allowing the Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from Donald Trump’s Florida estate in its ongoing criminal investigation. The ruling Wednesday clears the way for investigators to continue scrutinizing the documents as they evaluate whether to bring criminal charges over the storage of top-secret government records at Mar-a-Lago. The appeals court note that Trump presented no evidence that he had declassified the records. Trump claimed in a Fox News Interview Wednesday that “If you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify" material just by saying “It’s declassified” and "even by thinking about it."

Bills would curtail objections at future Jan. 6 vote counts

Bills would curtail objections at future Jan. 6 vote counts

Members of Congress have officially objected to the results in four of the last six presidential elections. The partisan practice has been legal for more than a century but became more fraught after a violent mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol last year. In an effort to prevent another Jan. 6, 2021, bills moving through the House and the Senate would make it harder to lodge those objections when Congress counts the electoral votes in a joint session after a presidential election. The language is part of a larger effort to overhaul the 19th century Electoral Count Act.

Noem speaks out on grocery tax, promises to repeal it

Noem speaks out on grocery tax, promises to repeal it

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has made a campaign promise to repeal the state’s tax on groceries. Wednesday's announcement is a change after she did not publicly support a bipartisan proposal to cut the tax in March. The Republican governor made the announcement two days ahead of a Friday debate with her Democratic challenger, Rep. Jamie Smith. He has pushed the repeal of the 4.5% tax on groceries for years and helped broker a bipartisan vote to pass it in the House this year. Noem says her promise would push $100 million “directly to families to help them with their budget.”

Blasts precede Baltic pipeline leaks, sabotage seen likely

Blasts precede Baltic pipeline leaks, sabotage seen likely

Denmark believes “deliberate actions” caused big leaks in two natural gas pipelines that run under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, and seismologists said powerful explosions preceded the leaks. European leaders and experts pointed to possible sabotage amid the energy standoff with Russia provoked by the war in Ukraine. Although filled with gas, neither pipeline is currently supplying it to Europe. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Tuesday that “it is the authorities’ clear assessment that these are deliberate actions -– not accidents." The incident overshadowed the inauguration of a long-awaited pipeline that will bring Norwegian gas to Poland to bolster the continent’s energy independence from Moscow.

Cara Mund's House pitch rides on abortion, outsider appeal

Cara Mund's House pitch rides on abortion, outsider appeal

When Cara Mund was competing to become Miss North Dakota, a key part of her platform was increasing the number of women elected to political office. After she went on to win Miss America, she traveled the country to encourage women to use their voice to make an impact. Now, the recent Harvard Law School graduate is taking on the job of candidate herself in a run for North Dakota's House seat as an independent. Mund is gambling that her primary issue — support for abortion rights — plus her outsider status and her celebrity can win over enough voters to overcome a far-better-funded incumbent, Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong.

On Ukraine, Russia repeats insistence that it had no choice

On Ukraine, Russia repeats insistence that it had no choice

Russia has told the world that it has “no choice” but to take military action in Ukraine. After days of denunciations of Russia at the prominent diplomatic gathering, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sought to shift the focus to Washington. His speech centered on a claim that the United States and its allies are aggressively undermining the international system that the U.N. represents. The West maintains that it's Russia doing that. Invoking history ranging from the U.S. war in Iraq in the early 2000s to the 20th-century Cold War, Lavrov portrayed the U.S. as a bully

Budd embraces Trump, abortion opposition in NC Senate race

Budd embraces Trump, abortion opposition in NC Senate race

North Carolina Republican Senate candidate Ted Budd is leaning into his support for abortion restrictions and his allegiance to former President Donald Trump as Democrats fight for an elusive victory in the Southern swing state. Democratic optimism remains tempered given the state’s recent red tilt. But Democratic officials believe Budd's candidacy gives them a real chance at flipping a Senate seat — and the balance of power in Washington — this fall. Budd appeared alongside Trump at a rally in Wilmington Friday night, where the former president praised the candidate as “a conservative, America First all-star in Congress” and urged his supporters to turn out to vote.

Europe ramps up energy security after suspected sabotage

Europe ramps up energy security after suspected sabotage

European companies are ramping up security around pipelines and energy prices are climbing again as the suspected sabotage of two pipelines that deliver natural gas from Russia underscored the vulnerability of Europe’s energy infrastructure and prompted the EU to warn of possible retaliation. Some European officials and energy experts have said Russia is likely to blame for any sabotage, while others cautioned against pointing fingers until investigators are able to determine what happened. Russia benefits from higher energy prices and economic anxiety across Europe. Moscow has sharply curtailed natural gas shipments to Europe in retaliation for sanctions the West put in place after its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after sham vote

Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after sham vote

Russia has positioned itself to formally annex parts of Ukraine after occupied areas held a Kremlin-orchestrated “referendum” — denounced as illegal and rigged by Kyiv and the West  — to live under Moscow’s rule. Armed troops had gone door-to-door with election officials to collect ballots in five days of voting. The results were widely ridiculed as implausible and characterized as a land grab by an increasingly cornered Russian leadership following embarrassing military losses in Ukraine. Russia is calling up 300,000 reservists to fight in the war and warned it could resort to nuclear weapons. The European Commission president urged the European Union’s 27 member countries to slap more sanctions on Russian officials and trade over what he called sham referendums.

Russia gives citizenship to ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden

Russia gives citizenship to ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden

Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden, a former contractor with the U.S. National Security Agency. He has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the U.S. after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs. He was granted permanent residency in 2020. Snowden has said he made the disclosures because he believed the U.S. intelligence community had gone too far and wrongly infringed on civil liberties. Snowden, 39, is considered by supporters to be a whistleblower who wanted to protect American civil liberties,  He currently faces charges of unauthorized disclosure of U.S. national security and intelligence information that could result in decades in prison.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pneumonia-killing microbots cure disease in new study

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News