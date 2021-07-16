 Skip to main content
Fetterman leads fundraising in Pennsylvania's US Senate race
AP

Fetterman leads fundraising in Pennsylvania's US Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman is showing his early fundraising prowess in the crowded stakes for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat ahead of next year's election.

Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, reported $2.5 million raised in the three months ending June 30, leaving him with $3 million in his campaign account. That is far more than any candidate, Republican or Democrat, has reported.

Thursday was the Federal Election Commission deadline to file reports for the second quarter.

Fetterman is making his second run for U.S. Senate after coming in third in an expensive three-way Democratic primary race in 2016.

Second behind Fetterman in fundraising in the Democratic primary is Val Arkoosh, who chairs the three-member Montgomery County board of commissioners.

Leading the Republican money chase is Jeff Bartos, the Montgomery County real estate investor whose campaign said he had just under $1.9 million in his account as of June 30.

Sean Parnell, an author who wrote about his experience fighting in the war in Afghanistan, reported almost $600,000 and conservative commentator Kathy Barnette reported $476,000.

They have another rival to watch: Carla Sands, former President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Denmark, who just joined the race. She has not filed an FEC fundraising report, but she has significant personal wealth.

Breaking News