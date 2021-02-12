 Skip to main content
Fifth Montana lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19
AP

Fifth Montana lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

HELENA, Mot. (AP) — A fifth Montana lawmaker has tested positive for COVID-19 during this year’s session, COVID-19 panel chairman Sen. Jason Ellsworth said Friday.

GOP Rep. Ross Fitzgerald of Fairfield is the third lawmaker to test positive for the virus in the span of a week. He received the positive result Friday after getting tested for the virus Wednesday. Fitzgerald gave permission for his name to be released, Ellsworth said in a statement.

Fitzgerald is a close contact of another lawmaker who previously tested positive for the virus. Two other GOP lawmakers tested positive in the week — Rep. Becky Beard on Wednesday and Rep. Brian Putnam on Sunday.

Fitzgerald was last in the Capitol on Feb. 5.

Contact tracing is ongoing.

