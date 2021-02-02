Fifth positive coronavirus case identified at Iowa Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A fifth person working at the Iowa Capitol tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

Iowa House Chief Clerk Meghan Nelson said the individual was last in the building on Thursday and had worn a face covering at all times. The identity of positive cases is not routinely released by legislative branch officials, and Republican leaders have not required lawmakers to reveal a positive virus test so it’s not known if there have been undeclared cases.

Two cases were reported Saturday and Rep. Amy Nielsen of North Liberty confirmed she was one of them, marking the first known case of an Iowa lawmaker contracting the virus during the legislative session. She said she believes she was infected at the Capitol.

Republican leaders have not approved a mask mandate, and House Speaker Pat Grassley requires House members to vote on bills and attend committee meetings in person to speak. Senate rules allow members to attend committees remotely.

Nielsen said she was exposed to people not wearing a mask prior to her positive test. Those people included Grassley, who called her to the speaker's desk during debate last week and declined to wear a mask.