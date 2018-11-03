Try 1 month for 99¢

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Control of the Minnesota Legislature has been overshadowed by a big governor's race and several close congressional races, but it's a very big prize Tuesday.

All 134 state House districts are on the ballot, but the battle for the majority is being fought largely in the suburbs. That's where Democrats hope a backlash against President Donald Trump will help them flip at least 11 districts.

It's a tall order, but that would sweep them back to power for the first time since 2014.

It's a much shorter trip to a majority in the Senate, where a single race in a special election will determine which party rules. Outside groups have funneled more than $1 million into the race between GOP Rep. Jeff Howe and Democratic hopeful Joe Perske.

