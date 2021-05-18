Fight over virus orders, high court seat lead primary ballot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s primary election on Tuesday will determine nominees for a seat in the state's highest court, the extent of a governor’s authority during disaster declarations and other contests.

Voters of all kinds, including independents, can vote on four ballot questions, including two that stem from Republican lawmakers' dissatisfaction with how Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, wielded his authority during the pandemic.

It is the first vote of its kind since the coronavirus outbreak, as Republicans in nearly every state have sought to roll back a governor's authority during disaster emergencies.

For Republicans, the top-of-the-ticket contest is between three Republican candidates for an open state Supreme Court seat.

Meanwhile, Democrat Bill Peduto is facing a stiff challenge for another term as Pittsburgh mayor while voters will decide whether to write civil rights protections for race and ethnicity into the state constitution.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

——

DISASTER DECLARATIONS