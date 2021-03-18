Financial incentive for more Medicaid draws mixed reaction

But Republican Senate leader Phil Berger, a longtime expansion skeptic, said government health care to able-bodied adults, no matter how much money is offered by Washington, provides the wrong type of assistance by encouraging dependence.

“The so-called sweetener is only a short-term sweetener,” Berger told The Associated Press in an interview this week. “I acknowledge that there are some gaps in coverage that need to be addressed, but I think they can be addressed in ways that do not require us to create a whole new level of entitlement in the state of North Carolina.”

Cooper, who has sought expansion since taking office in early 2017, said the incentives in the federal relief bill provide an “open window” to come up with a deal now. The governor said increasing demands for health care during the pandemic and the state’s shift this summer to a managed-care program for most Medicaid consumers make it the best time to act.

“I hope we can have a grand bargain,” Cooper told Politico in an online interview last week. “This moment in time is the time where it can happen.”