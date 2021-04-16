Findings in Vegas protest death case leave some dissatisfied

Gomez was found to have three loaded handguns: one in a holster, one in a backpack and one slung from his shoulder in what Leavitt described as a conversion kit that made it resemble a rifle. The trigger on that gun had been pulled and the ammunition magazine was full, but evidence showed that Gomez did not fire a shot.

The weapons he openly carried, and his body armor, are legal in Nevada. The concealed weapon was not, Leavitt said.

The detective conceded during his description of drone's-eye-view images, social media scenes, security camera footage and witness accounts that there was no clear depiction of Gomez “leveling” a gun at officers.

But no officers on the courthouse steps or among those who shot at Gomez were wearing body cameras.

Instead, images from several vantage points showed a man in black with a rifle-style weapon at his side walk alone toward the well-lit courthouse steps. Officers move toward him. One fires shotgun “beanbag” shells at him. He runs, stumbles, gets up.

Gomez runs outside of camera view, where four veteran Las Vegas police officers — Sgt. Ryan Fryman and officers Dan Emerton, Vernon Ferguson and Andrew Locher — opened fire.