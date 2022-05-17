HELSINKI (AP) — Finland's Parliament overwhelmingly approves the country's NATO bid.
HELSINKI (AP) — Finland's Parliament overwhelmingly approves the country's NATO bid.
Justice Clarence Thomas says that the Supreme Court has been changed by the shocking leak of a draft opinion earlier this month. That opinion suggests the court is poised to overturn the right to an abortion recognized in Roe v. Wade. The conservative Thomas joined the court in 1991 and has long called for Roe v. Wade to be overturned. He described the leak as an unthinkable breach of trust. Thomas said at a conference in Dallas that: “When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder."
President Joe Biden and the first lady plan to travel to Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday to grieve with the community as it mourns those killed or wounded in Saturday's supermarket shooting. Biden is urging unity as a remedy for what he calls “the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America.” New York’s governor and Buffalo’s mayor are appealing for forceful action from Washington in the wake of another mass shooting. Authorities say a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers, killing 10 people. Most of the victims were Black.
Abortion legislation that was rejected in a Senate test vote Wednesday would enshrine into federal law the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Senate Democrats moved quickly to try to codify the 50-year-old ruling after a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggesting the court is poised to overturn the case was leaked last week. But they were unable to overcome a GOP filibuster of the bill, falling well short of the 60 votes needed in Wednesday’s 51-49 vote against moving the legislation forward. The bill would also expand protections, invalidating many state laws that Democrats and abortion-rights advocates say have infringed on the original ruling.
A guide to the May 17 primary election in Kentucky.
Ukrainian and British officials say Russia suffered heavy losses when Ukrainian forces destroyed the pontoon bridge enemy troops were using to try to cross a river. That's another sign of Moscow’s struggle to win decisive victories and salvage a war gone awry. Russia’s campaign in Ukraine’s east is making faltering progress. Ukraine’s airborne forces command has released images of what it said was a damaged Russian pontoon bridge over a river and several destroyed or damaged military vehicles. The command said its troops “drowned the Russian occupiers.” Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russia lost “significant armored maneuver elements” of at least one battalion tactical group. Ukrainian authorities opened the first war crimes trial of the conflict Friday.
Several prominent conservative groups are lining up behind Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Kathy Barnette as an alternative to Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The anti-tax Club for Growth and the anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony List endorsements for Barnette arrive less than a week before the battleground state’s primary, and inject new intrigue and uncertainty into the outcome of a premier Senate race. The moves reflect concerns in some conservative and pro-Trump circles that Trump’s preferred candidate, Oz, doesn’t sufficiently reflect their views on abortion, guns or the culture wars being waged against Democrats.
Ukraine says Russian forces are withdrawing from around Ukraine’s second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks. Officials say Moscow’s troops are pulling back from Kharkiv in the northeast while launching mortar, artillery and airstrikes in the eastern province of Donetsk. According to Ukraine's defense minister, the country is “entering a new, long-term phase of the war” after more than 11 weeks of fighting. Kyiv and Moscow are in a grinding battle for Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland. Also Saturday, a U.S. Senate delegation led by Republican leader Mitch McConnell met with Zelenskyy in Ukraine's capital.
Preliminary results from parliamentary elections in Lebanon over the weekend show the country's militant Hezbollah group and its allies have apparently suffered losses. Iran-backed Hezbollah's opponents gained more seats while several of its traditional partners lost seats. But despite the apparent setback, Hezbollah and its main Shiite ally, the Amal group, are likely to retain the 27 seats allocated to their sect. The unofficial results show that independents, including those from the 2019 protest movement, made some gains removing longtime politicians from parliament. The closely watched elections on Sunday were the first since a devastating economic crisis erupted in Lebanon in October 2019, triggering nationwide protests against the ruling class.
Nearly three months have passed since Russia invaded Ukraine. The Russian military faces a bogged-down war, the prospect of a bigger NATO and an opponent buoyed by victories on and off the battlefield. On the diplomatic front, Finland announced Sunday that it would seek NATO membership. Sweden’s governing party also endorsed the idea of applying to join the alliance. Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited NATO’s post-Cold War expansion in Eastern Europe and the prospect of Ukraine joining the alliance among the reasons for the invasion. On the battlefield, Russian forces failed to make significant territorial gains in eastern Ukraine. Western military officials say the Kremlin's campaign in eastern Ukraine has lost momentum.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has renewed British threats to break a Brexit agreement with the European Union. Johnson is blaming the bloc for a political crisis that’s blocking the formation of a new government in Northern Ireland. The Democratic Unionist Party says it will boycott the Belfast government until post-Brexit border checks are scrapped. Johnson held private talks with the leaders of Northern Ireland’s main political parties on Monday, urging them to get back to work. But his public message was aimed at the 27-nation EU, which he accused of refusing to give ground. The U.K. government is expected Tuesday to outline legislation to override parts of its Brexit treaty, a move sure to raise tensions with the EU.
