 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Fire hits South Africa's Parliament Building in Cape Town

  • 0

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Firefighters are battling a blaze at South Africa's national Parliament Building in Cape Town, an official confirmed Sunday.

A dark plume of smoke and flames can be seen rising from the building in the center of the city.

The fire started in the early hours of the morning in the third-floor offices and spread to the National Assembly chamber, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Jermaine Carelse told local media.

No people have been injured in the fire, which was reported by security guards, Carelse said. More than 35 firefighters are battling the fire, which appears to be threatening the building's roof, Carelse said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden warned Russia's Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine, while Putin responded that such a U.S. move could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the nations.

Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

HONG KONG (AP) — Two former editors from a Hong Kong online pro-democracy news outlet were charged with sedition and denied bail Thursday, a day after one of the last openly critical voices in the city said it would cease operations following a police raid on its office and seven arrests.

'Slow-motion insurrection': How GOP seizes election power

'Slow-motion insurrection': How GOP seizes election power

In the weeks leading up to the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a handful of Americans — well-known politicians, obscure local bureaucrats — stood up to block then-President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempt to overturn a free and fair vote of the American people.

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers promised to fight a proposed constitutional amendment supported by conservatives that would change election law, even as the measure could be put on the ballot for approval without the Democratic governor's signature.

In nation at war with itself, one town tries cup of civility

In nation at war with itself, one town tries cup of civility

LOVETTSVILLE, Va. (AP) — When Maureen Donnelly Morris came from nearby Leesburg to open her café in Lovettsville, neighbors rallied to her aid. Divisions ripping at their town and their country were set aside. America's thunderous rage felt distant.

US warships stay in Mediterranean amid Ukraine, Russia fears

US warships stay in Mediterranean amid Ukraine, Russia fears

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike group to stay in the Mediterranean Sea region rather than move on to the Middle East, amid worries about the buildup of thousands of Russian troops near the Ukraine border.

Michigan redistricting panel OKs US House, legislative maps

Michigan redistricting panel OKs US House, legislative maps

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's new redistricting commission approved congressional and legislative maps Tuesday, ones that are fairer to Democrats than when the process was controlled by the Republican-led Legislature the past two decades.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Handbell rehearsals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News