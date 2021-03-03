Fired Arizona Senate aide seeks $500,000 in harassment case

PHOENIX (AP) — An aide who was fired by Republican state Sen. Wendy Rogers on Wednesday filed a $500,000 claim against the state for wrongful termination and harassment he says were caused by the senator.

The claim is a required step before Michael Polloni Jr. can file a lawsuit. If the state doesn't agree to settle, Polloni can go to court. The claim is against the state, and does not name Rogers. But Polloni's attorney said he may take legal action against her later.

The move comes a day after a divided Arizona Senate's Ethics Committee dismissed a complaint against Rogers, who was accused by her former assistant of berating and cursing him during a tirade, making comments about his weight, asking him to do political work on state time and to work while he was out sick recovering from the coronavirus.

The three Republicans on the panel agreed that the evidence collected during an investigation by the committee's attorney did not meet the “clear and convincing” standard required to sustain the complaint and mete out punishment to Rogers.

The two Democrats disagreed, saying there was ample evidence that Rogers yelled and cursed at the assistant and repeatedly asked him to work while he was out sick. They said dismissing the complaint would send the wrong message to other lawmakers and staff.