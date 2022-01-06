 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Firefighters finally leave South Africa Parliament complex

  • 0

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Firefighters have left South Africa's Parliament complex and handed over responsibility for it to police four days after a major blaze destroyed the main chamber of the country's national legislature, authorities said Thursday.

A man suspected of starting Sunday's fire was arrested and has appeared in court on charges of housebreaking, theft, arson and contravention of a South African security law that restricts access to government buildings. The suspect also was in possession of an explosive device, prosecutors said.

Authorities declined to speculate on the man's possible motives and have said it's too early to say if the fire was an intentional attack on the seat of South Africa's democracy. He was kept in custody ahead of a bail hearing.

Police haven’t ruled out the possibility of more arrests.

The fire broke out at the Parliament precinct in the center of Cape Town early Sunday morning and tore through the complex. It gutted the main chamber of the National Assembly building, where South Africa's Parliament sits, and caused extensive damage to other structures in the precinct, including an old Parliament building that was built during the British colonial era in the late 1800s.

People are also reading…

Firefighters brought the inferno under control, only for it to flare up again late Monday and then again on Tuesday. They remained on site until Wednesday evening to ensure flames didn't catch again, Parliament said in a statement.

In all, 300 firefighters worked for over 71 hours to fully contain the fire, Parliament said.

A South African police unit that deals with serious or high-profile crimes has assumed control of the complex to investigate the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

After six months of work, lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will start to reveal their findings in coming weeks. But do Americans trust their own institutions, or their own eyes? Find out what happens next.

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden warned Russia's Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine, while Putin responded that such a U.S. move could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the nations.

Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent

Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fighting — so primitive and ferocious that one Capitol Police officer described it as “medieval” and another as a “trip to hell” — left more than 100 law enforcement personnel injured, some beaten with their own weapons.

Manchin wary of changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

Manchin wary of changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin sounded a skeptical note Tuesday about the prospects of easing the Senate's filibuster rules, raising doubts about whether he will provide crucial support to the Democrats' renewed push for voting legislation they say is needed to protect democracy.

Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida business owner Robert Palmer cheered on the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 before he joined the fray. Screaming obscenities, he hurled a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at police officers trying to ward off the mob.

Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

HONG KONG (AP) — Two former editors from a Hong Kong online pro-democracy news outlet were charged with sedition and denied bail Thursday, a day after one of the last openly critical voices in the city said it would cease operations following a police raid on its office and seven arrests.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexican teen develops app to help deaf sister

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News