Firm gets more time to explain bills for bailout legislation

According to The Columbus Dispatch, Energy Harbor attorney Jonathan Streeter told Judge Koschik on Tuesday the four men had completed the declarations the judge had asked for last November but believe making them public now while Energy Harbor cooperates with federal prosecutors would be detrimental.

Akin Gump billed $65.5 million for 73,000 hours of work related to the bankruptcy and lobbying over that two-year period.

Akin Gump partners Sean D’Arcy, Henry Terhune and James Tucker billed just over $3 million for work they performed for FirstEnergy Solutions. Senior policy adviser Geoffrey Verhoff billed $372,000. Koschik in his original order referred to the four as Akin Gump’s “Ohio statehouse team.”

Koschik asked the men to provide a detailed explanation of their listed time and expense entries for the following:

—— Their roles in the selection of House speaker in 2018 and 2019. Householder was elected speaker in January 2019.

—— Roles in the 2018 legislative elections. An FBI affidavit filed the day of the arrests said FirstEnergy secretly provided a dark money group controlled by Householder with millions to help support candidates who Householder needed to win the speakership and get the bailout bill approved.