First African American named to lead US Forest Service

WASHINGTON (AP) — Veteran forester Randy Moore has been named chief of the U.S. Forest Service, the first African American to lead the agency in its 116-year history.

Moore, 66, replaces Vicki Christiansen, who has led the agency since 2018. The Forest Service, a division of the Agriculture Department, oversees 193 million acres of public lands in 154 national forests and 20 national grasslands.

Moore has served as regional forester in the California-based Pacific Southwest Region since 2007, where he has responsibility for 18 national forests in California and Hawaii.

He will take over from Christiansen as head of the 30,000-employee agency upon her retirement July 26. Christiansen and Moore will collaborate on what is already shaping up as a severe wildfire season in the West, where an epic drought, complicated by climate change, has made putting out fires more challenging and strained firefighting resources throughout the region.

In the Pacific Northwest, where an extended heat wave has triggered record-breaking temperatures in Oregon and Washington state, fire crews have been positioned in high-risk areas, and cities and counties have imposed burn bans.